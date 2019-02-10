Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas George Rowlands. View Sign

Thomas George Rowlands, 62, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Born Jan. 7, 1957, Tom was the son of the late Chauncey and Pauline (Makowsky) Rowlands. Tom was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area and King's College. He was employed by United States Park Service in Milford. Tom loved his church, the First Christian Church, Plymouth, where he taught Sunday school and was a deacon. Tom loved long rides, trips to county fairs, church picnics, and also Tom was a history buff.



Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ann Federici, his close aunts, Celia Sarpolis, Jenny Zidek and Anna Mahoney.



Tom is survived by his sister, Deborah Ginocchietti and husband, Anthony; nieces, Leslie Carey and husband, Sean; Tracey Federici Prince; nephews, Ryan Ginoccietti and companion, Samantha Knorr; Scott Federici and wife, Sharon; and Tom's long and dear friend, Carole.



A Christian funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

