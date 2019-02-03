Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Ryan Sr.. View Sign

Thomas J. Ryan Sr., 82, of Wilmington, Del., died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in CCHS Wilmington Hospital.



He was born in Kingston, son of the late Matthew and Marie Cadden Ryan.



He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1954, attended King's College and served with the U.S. Army in Germany on a howitzer team.



Thomas was later employed for more than 30 years by the U.S. Postal Service.



Mr. Ryan is survived by his son, Thomas Ryan. Jr., Dover, N.J.; and sister, Liz McGourty, Bloomingdale, N.J.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.



Friends may call Tuesday from 9 a.m. to service time.

