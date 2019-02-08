Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Tarnalicki Sr.. View Sign

Thomas J. Tarnalicki Sr., 68, of the Port Griffith section of Jenkins Twp., passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, 2019, at his home.



Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Anthony and Johanna Suhena Tarnalicki.



Tom attended Plains Memorial High School, and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local 13, until his retirement, and last as a shuttle driver for Geisinger in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.



He was a member of New Life Apostolic Church, West Pittston, and the Boilermakers Union Local 13.



Tom had a larger than life personality that would fill a room. He loved to go to his cabin on Lake Ontario and spend time with best friend and love of his life, his wife Ruth. Tom also loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Shane, Peter, Makenzie, Madison and Chase Borum. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.



Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Ruth Yale; son, Thomas Tarnalicki Jr. and his companion, Deana Kasteleba, Pittston; daughter, Ruthann Borum and her husband, Peter, Shavertown; five grandchildren; brother, Tony Tarnalicki and his wife, Doreen, Plains Twp.; sister, Kathy Brezney and her husband, Gene, Swoyersville; and Barbara Marsh, and her husband, Carl, Exeter; several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged best buddy, Oliver.



Funeral services with military honors, accorded by the U.S. Marine Corps, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. Philip Webb, pastor of New Life Apostolic Church, officiating.



Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Life Apostolic Church, 207 Boston Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643, in Tom's memory.



For information or to leave Tom's family a message of condolence, please visit





