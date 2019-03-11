Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Michael Holmes Sr.. View Sign

Timothy Michael Holmes Sr. passed away suddenly Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 50.



Timothy was born Aug. 23, 1968, in Syracuse, N.Y. He lived his life as a hardworking, compassionate man who found light in even the darkest of times. He brought hope to his family, support to his friends and joy to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be remembered as a loving man, a caring father and the best friend anyone could hope for.



Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Norma Rosenberger Holmes and William Holmes; son, William Holmes; and wife, Ann Langan Holmes.



He is survived by his son, T.J. Holmes; brother, Bill Holmes; nieces, nephews and countless friends.



A memorial service for Timothy will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

263 Zerbey Ave

Kingston , PA 18704

