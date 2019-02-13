Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tobias J. Jacobs. View Sign

Tobias J. Jacobs, 69, of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Kingston.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Connie Jacobs.



He was a graduate of St. Mary's Highs School, Wilkes-Barre, and earned a degree in accounting from King's College. He had practiced in New York and Pennsylvania. He owned his own CPA firm, Tobias J. Jacobs Accounting in Plains Twp.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Nancy and Juliana.



He will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna; daughters, Jina Melnyk and husband, Jason; Katharine Canfield and husband, James; Stephanie Novak and husband, Shane; son, Dyllan; six grandchildren; brothers, Michael and wife, Ethel; Jack and wife, Joanne; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 373 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



A repass celebration will follow the memorial service at Parsons Family Restaurant, 15 N. River St., Plains Twp.



Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

617 Carey Ave.

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18702

