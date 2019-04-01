Tomra R. Bauer, 75, of Plains Twp. and formerly of New York City, passed away Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Pucilowski, of Avoca, and Myra Pysh Pucilowski, of Olyphant.
Tomra was a graduate of Brushwick High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., and was employed as a professional secretary by CPA firm, Sugarman & Trope, until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Bauer II, on Jan. 19, 2018; son, Thomas Bauer, on Aug. 21, 2017.
Surviving are her daughter, Marybeth Bauer; and granddaughter, Peyton Van Orden, both of Plains Twp.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
