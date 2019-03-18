Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter "Lefty" Dorzinsky. View Sign

Mr. Walter "Lefty" Dorzinsky, 93, a life resident of the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre Twp., fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019, in the care of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, following a recent illness.



Born Dec. 16, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was son of the late Michael and Julia Yankovich Dorzinsky. Educated in the township schools, he was a graduate of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, Class of 1943, where he played varsity basketball for four years. He was voted most valuable player in both his junior and senior years. He later furthered his education by attending machinist's trade school. It was at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston that he played baseball against professional teams from the New England area. On a professional level, Mr. Dorzinsky played on the Carbondale Class D baseball team in the Phillies organization and the Hazleton Class D team with the former Brooklyn Dodgers organization. Lefty was a PIAA basketball official for 38 years. He was inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame and was awarded the Sam Falcone award in 2003.



Following his formal education and in the tradition of his brothers who served in the Navy, Mr. Dorzinsky proudly served our country during the Second World War with the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre at the age of 18. He was honorably discharged from military duties on Jan. 25, 1946, earning several citations including the Pacific Theater Ribbon with one star, the American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal.



Until his retirement, he was employed as a foreman with the former Air Products in Hanover Twp. and continued on as a consultant for several years, traveling around the world.



He and his wife, the former Margaret "Margie" Sochko, celebrated 66 years of married life together on Aug. 7 of last year.



A devoted and faithful lifetime member of Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, North Wilkes-Barre, Mr. Dorzinsky served his parish in various capacities. He drove the parish van for over 30 years bringing the handicapped and aged to worship; he served as an usher, and most recently, he would serve as acolyte for funeral and daily liturgies. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He also held a lifetime membership in the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Post 815 of the American Legion.



When residents of Wilkes-Barre Twp. think of Walter "Lefty" Dorzinsky, they think of giving. One of his most striking characteristics was his total service to all he came in contact with. In addition to his service to his church and fellow parishioners, he donated his time and talents as an umpire and referee for local high school sporting events. He served on the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Recreation Board for 20 years; he assisted with the construction of the Wilkes-Barre Twp. football field, Kennedy Park and St. Joseph's Youth League field.



In his spare time, Walter enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an enthusiastic Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan who also enjoyed rooting for Penn State football.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Christine Rokaski; and by brothers, Joseph and John Dorzinsky.



Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Marge, at home; the couple's children, Michael G. Dorzinsky and his fiancee, Cheryl Czekalski of Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Donna Schluter and her fiance, Ron Marquis, Easton; Cynthia Dorzinsky and her companion, Rick Wolensky, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; grandchildren, including Krista (Ezra) Denman, Laura (Ian) Norris, Christopher Hughes and Juliauna Davis; great-grandchildren, Miles, Audrey, Blakeslee, Margot, Abel and Harper; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, fellow parishioners and veterans at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.



Walter's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, for the care and compassion shown their father in his final days.



Funeral services for Mr. Dorzinsky will be conducted Wednesday with Great Parastas at 10 a.m. at the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. The Rev. Michael Kerestes, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in the parish cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas, where military honors will be accorded by members of the United States Navy.



Relatives and friends may join the Dorzinsky family for visitation and remembrances from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.



In lieu of floral tributes, the Dorzinsky family would be humbled if those contemplating a monetary donation in memory of Walter, kindly consider Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



To send Mrs. Dorzinsky and her family words of comfort, a fond memory of Walter or for further information, please visit our family's website or Facebook page

