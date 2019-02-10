Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter E. Gorney. View Sign





Born in Newport Twp., he was the son of the late Walter and Anna Howanitz Gorney, and was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School and The University of Scranton. Walter was a teacher with the Hamilton Twp. School District in New Jersey for over 30 years. Walter was an avid sports fan and exceptional basketball player.



He was a World War II Army veteran and served his country in Okinawa. Walter was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Gorney, in 2014; sons, David and Daniel; and sister, Celia Christian.



Surviving is a daughter, Lisa Gorney, Dallas.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas with the Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, Gate of Heaven Church, officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.





