Walter E. Gorney, 93, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Newport Twp., he was the son of the late Walter and Anna Howanitz Gorney, and was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School and The University of Scranton. Walter was a teacher with the Hamilton Twp. School District in New Jersey for over 30 years. Walter was an avid sports fan and exceptional basketball player.
He was a World War II Army veteran and served his country in Okinawa. Walter was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Gorney, in 2014; sons, David and Daniel; and sister, Celia Christian.
Surviving is a daughter, Lisa Gorney, Dallas.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas with the Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, Gate of Heaven Church, officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2019