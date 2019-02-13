Wayne Andrews, formerly of Sweet Valley, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Berwick Hospital Center. He resided at Berwick Retirement Village for the past several months.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Andrews, in 2014; brother-in-law, Tim Gensel, in 2014; sister-in-law, Cindy Andrews, in 2013.
He is survived by sons, Allan (Heather) and James (Lexie); daughters, Brandy (Seth) and Amy (Jeremy); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave, Barry, Jeff and Gary; sister, Eileen Andrews Gensel; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Marvin Cemetery, Marvin Road, Shickshinny.
There will be no calling hours.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2019