Willem Bill "Whitey" deLeur, 68, of Harveys Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Sleidrecht, Holland, on March 29, 1950, and was the son of the late Nicolaas and Hendrika Visscher deLeur.



Bill came to the United States in 1953 and resided at Harveys Lake since 1967. He graduated from Lake-Lehman High School. Bill was an avid fisherman and earned a reputation as an excellent stone mason, while helping his brother grow deLeur's Back to Basics, Kunkle.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephews, Robert deLeur and Thomas Lynch.



Bill is survived by brothers, Leonard (Nancy), Nick (Michele), Chris (Maureen) and Raymond (Robbie); sisters, Liz Lynch, Wilhelmina Parsons (John) and Shirley deLeur; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Val Rommel of Kunkle United Methodist Church officiating.



Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.



