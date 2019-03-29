William F. Derhammer, 47, of Pikes Creek, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 10, 1971, and was the son of William and Mildred Gordon Derhammer, of Lake Twp.
William was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1989.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Gene and his wife, Becky, Pikes Creek; and Matthew, Pikes Creek; sister, Mimi Goodwin and her husband, Don, Dallas.
A celebration of William's life will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2019