William R. Ackerman, 78, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a recent illness. He was the son of the late William C. and Eleanor Ackerman.



In addition to his parents, his brother, Keith, and sister, Marilyn Kepler, greeted him in heaven.



Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Barbara S. Webb; children, Valerie, Kristin and Eric Ackerman; family friend, Kevin Danaher; brother, Mark; nieces and nephews; and furry friends.



He served with the U.S. Army in Germany as a medic and retired from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after 34 years. He had many hobbies including remote control airplanes, home improvement, firearms and searching for arrowheads and artifacts.



Dad nudged us to do the best you can, learn more than you know now, and enjoy life. Thanks Dad.



Services will be private at his request, and are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.



For more information, or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at





