Wilma Robbins Collins passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
|
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Graziano Funeral Home, Pittston Twp.
A blessing service will follow at the conclusion of calling hours.
A full obit will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Citizens' Voice.
