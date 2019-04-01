Wilma Robbins Collins

Obituary
Wilma Robbins Collins passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Graziano Funeral Home, Pittston Twp.

A blessing service will follow at the conclusion of calling hours.

A full obit will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Citizens' Voice.
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2019
