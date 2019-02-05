Obituary Print Rev. Beverly Joe (Pete) Ford | Visit Guest Book

Rev. Beverly Joe (Pete) Ford age 83 of Tazewell, Tennessee was born on June 22, 1935 and went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2019. He professed faith at an early age. He was a member of Neal's Chapel Methodist Church and also a Pastor there for many years. He was also a Pastor at Citizens Baptist Church in Russellville. He was a member of the United States Army from 1956 to 1962. "Pete" served as Alderman of Claiborne County from 1979 to 1981. He worked at Shelley Feed Corporation for many, many years. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Katie Evans Ford; his wife Loretta Neal Ford; daughter, Anita Jo Ford; brothers, Herbert Ford, Bill Ford, Earl Ford; sisters, Carrie Geter, Minnie Robinson and Josie Deadrick. He is survived by Daughter: Sheila Ford. Sons: Bruce and (Diane) Ford. Donald and (Amy) Ford all of Tazewell, TN. Bertha (Pete) Cloud of Morristown, TN. Eli Ford of New Tazewell, TN. Grandchildren: Beverly and Clayton Hill of Morristown, TN. Samantha and Cameron Ford of Tazewell, TN. Great Grandchildren: Grayson Turner, Liam and Noah Baker of New Tazewell, TN. several Nieces, Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Very Special Nephew Clarence Ford and family. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Thursday January 31, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Irish Memorial Garden with full Military Honors. Minister: Rev. Michael Branner of Morristown, TN. Obituary By: Regina Buis. Singers: Elizabeth Buis of Morristown, TN; Trumpteers of Middlesboro, Ky and Janice Derreberry of New Tazewell, TN. Pallbearers: Joey Painter of Knoxville, TN, David Painter of Tazewell, TN, Ted Buis, Cameron Ford both of Tazewell, TN, Tom Cloud of New Tazewell, TN, Jackie Painter and Ronnie Minton both of Tazewell, TN. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Claiborne Progress from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019

Coffey Funeral Home

