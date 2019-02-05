Colin Thomas Fischer age 18 of Tazewell, TN was born June 13, 2000 and passed away January 30, 2019 due to an automobile accident. He was a member of Saint Julian's Catholic Church in Middlesboro, KY. Colin graduated from Claiborne High School and was employed as an Electrical Apprentice at Funderburk Electric. He is survived by his Mother: Michelle Fischer Brother: Kyle Fischer Grandparents: Kevin and Jeanette Fischer Michelle's fiancé: Fred Hopper Aunts: Cherie and husband Jim Boling Marie Fischer Cousins: Alex Boling Seth Yeoman Victoria Yeoman Special friends: Hannah and Haley Hopper And a host of many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friend from 6PM till 8PM Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Moriarty officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers: Alex Boling, Seth Yeoman, Stone Payne, Isaac Fugate, Ben Wilmoth and Jacob Wilson ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~.