Judy Roberts Epperson, age 74, of Tazewell TN was born May 24, 1944 and passed away on January 31, 2019. Judy was saved at an early age at New Bethel Baptist Church and was a long time member at Raven Hill Baptist Church. Her life was devoted to her family. Judy was preceded in death by infant daughter Brenda Gail Lane, parents Lewis and Beulah Roberts, sisters Nell and Louise, brothers Oscar and Doyle. She is survived by her husband Shade Epperson. Daughters Mary Jane Lambert, Sandy (Gary) Sampson and Shelly (B.J.) Short. Granddaughters Savanna (Zach) Mullins, Emma (David) Middleton, Miranda (Dalton) Coffey, Maci Short, and Ily Short. Grandsons Ethan Short and Asa Short. Great grandchildren Anna Mullins, Addison Mullins, Delaney Middleton and Danny Middleton. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday February 2nd from 6 until 8 P.M. at Raven Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Sunday February 3rd at 1 P.M. at Raven Hill Baptist Church with the graveside service to follow in the Raven Hill Cemetery. Ministers: Rev. Gary Sampson, Rev. Dalton Coffey, and Zach Mullins Singers: The Epperson Family Pallbearers: Ethan Short, B.J. Short, David Middleton, Mark Epperson, Greg Collins, and John Hurst.

Coffey Funeral Home

