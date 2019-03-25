Mr. Bob Gray age 76 of New Tazewell, TN was born January 12, 1943 and passed away March 21, 2019 at the Claiborne Medical Center with his sons by his side. Bob was saved and a member of Carr's Branch Missionary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a retired Iron worker. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Herbert and Edna (Cole) Gray He is survived by: Sons: Bobby Gray and wife Amy Bucky Gray and wife Tracy Micheal Jo Gray and wife Kandra Grandchildren: Aubrie Gray Wyatt Gray Addilyn Gray Jace Gray Brother: Mack Gray and wife Dixie And a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5PM till 8PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Straight Creek Missionary Baptist Church.In LIEU of flowers the family request donations are to be made to the Alzhemer's Tennessee. 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 or ALZTennessee.org\give ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.~