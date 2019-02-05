ROSEBORO — Mrs. Antonia "Toni" Schuss Vaught, 91, of Roseboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Roseboro United Methodist Church, 300 N. Broad St., Roseboro, with the Rev. Bobby Herring and the Rev. Duke Lackey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

She was born Dec. 25, 1927 in Marienbad, Czech Republic. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Antonia Roth Schuss; and her husband, Sgt. First Class William Frederick Vaught. She worked as a teacher's aid and retired from Sampson County Schools.

She is survived by two sons, William David Vaught (Teresa) of Garland, and Samuel Frederick Vaught of Atlanta, Ga; three grandchildren, Teresa White (Clay), Andrea Zahran (Karen Mobley), William Anthony "Tony" Vaught; one great granddaughter, Samantha Zahran; one great-great granddaughter, Rome Zahran; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Roseboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 8, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.