Armon Henry Jacobs, 75, of 160 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 4, at New Bethel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mitchell Brewington, the Rev. Wilda Faircloth and the Rev. Kent Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at the church.

Armon, born in Sampson County in 1943, was the son of the late Rev. Lloyd Henry Jacobs and Lydia Mae Simmons Jacobs. He was in automotive sales and attended New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded by brothers, Elton Howard Jacobs, Lungher Vinson Jacobs, and Gurry Nelson Jacobs.

Survivors include his daughter, Desiree Basilovecchio (Anthony) of Lancaster, PA., Jonathan Jacobs (Tiaesha) of Charlotte, Jason Jacobs (Janet) of Matthews and Marcus Jacobs of Miami, N.C. and their mother, Laura Kaye of Lake Wylie, S.C., Carrie Shuler (Michael) of Cullowhee, Byron Thurston Johnson (Tajuana) of Albemarle, Timothy Johnson of Norwood, N.C., Crystal McFaul of Albemarle and Paul Arnold; 19 grandchildren, and one brother Lawery Jacobs of Fayetteville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.