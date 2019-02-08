Bobbie Jane Naylor

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Bobbie Jane Naylor, 72, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Sanford Health and Rehab. Center.

The funeral service will he held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Faith Chapel Church of God with Sister Deborah Carlisle officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery in Autryville.

Mrs. Naylor was a native of Robeson County, the daughter of the Carell and Beulah Mae Brooks Locklear. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Freddie L. Naylor. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by three sons, Glenn Locklear and wife, Kathy of Siler City, Mickey W. Gersch of Siler City and Tony D. Ammons of Fayetteville; two brothers, Gerald Locklear of Autryville and James Locklear of Siler City; one sister, Ruby Ammons of Parkton; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C. 28382.