NEWTON GROVE — David Elwood Blackman, 79, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Newton Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Allison Lancaster officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Newton Grove UMC

He is survived by daughters, Amy B. Brewington and husband Richard of Newton Grove and Amanda B. Cook of Raleigh; son, Darrell Blackman of Clayton; grandson, Riley Brewington; and sister, Brenda Adams and husband Bobby of Four Oaks.

Preceded in death by: parents, Mack L. and Beulah Mae Blackman; daughter, Diana Blackman; grandson, Rylan Brewington; brothers, Bill Blackman, Lloyd Blackman and Luther Blackman; and sister, Stella B. Cotton.

