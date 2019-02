Elaine Hernandez Suez, 54, of 100 Glory Lane, Newton Grove, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at her home.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton with pastor Edwin Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Services by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.