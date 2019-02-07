CLINTON — Estella Bradshaw, 82, of 117 Doris Ave., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Wake Med in Raleigh.

Born in El Paso, Texas in 1936 to the late Rafael and Luz Marie Valverde Flores. Estella worked with Sampson Regional Medical Center for 20 years. She is preceded in death by sisters: Elizabeth Espinoza and Tencha Huey.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, by Father Joseph Dionne officiating.

Estella leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 55 years, PA Bradshaw of the home; son, Earl Bradshaw of Clinton; daughter, Luz Marie Meyer of Clinton; brother, Rafael Flores Jr. of San Francisco, Calif.; sister, Marta Melton Dambeck, and husband Dr. Allyn of Clinton; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The Bradshaw Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at their home at 117 Doris Ave., Clinton.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Bradshaw Family.