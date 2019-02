Francisco Cruz

AUTRYVILLE — Francisco Cruz, 35, of 1961 Ernest Williams Road, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 395 Vander Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. Alan West officiating. Burial will following the Roseboro Cemetery on Hwy. 242.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, prior to the service, at the church from 1-3 p.m.

The Cruz family has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins with the care of their loved one.