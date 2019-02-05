George Washington Carter

CLINTON — George Washington Carter, 88, of 1678 Ozzie Road, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Serenity Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Flowers and the Rev. Raeford Carter officiating. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

George Washington, born in 1930 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Ozzie Lee Carter and Nellie Fryar Carter. He was a farmer and attended Serenity Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: wife, Lula Jane Carter; children, George Ray Carter (Charlene), Brenda C. Stancil (Gerald), O.L. Carter (Audrey), Michael A. Carter (Dorothy); eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.