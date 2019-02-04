ROSEBORO — Mr. Johnnie Ray Sessoms, 62, of Roseboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Jeff Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Sessoms was a native of Sampson County, the son of John Wesley Sessoms, Jr. and Shelver Jean Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was retired from Goodyear Tire Company after 40 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sutton Sessoms of the home; son, Wesley Shubert Sessoms of the home; daughter, Amanda Sessoms James of Roseboro; a brother, James Walter Sessoms and wife, Kaye of Roseboro; three grandchildren, Cameron Sessoms, Kayley James and Kyndall James.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 6, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.