EVINGTON, Va. — Mrs. Mary Barbour Ezzell, 76, of Evington, Va., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., with the Rev. Bryan Owens and the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on June 10, 1942 in Johnson County, she was the daughter of Hubert Ezra and Annie Daughtry Barbour. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Eddie Earl Ezzell; and sister, Doris Jean Owens. Mary enjoyed her flower gardens, beach trips and fishing. She was also a leader with the PTA and was an active member of Peninsula Missionary Baptist Church, Newport News, Va.

Mary is survived by her husband Kenneth Ezzell; daughter, Karen Gunter; grandchildren, Kenneth Ezzell, II (Melody Ridgeway), Jessica Thomas (Francis), and James Gunter, III (Amy); three great grandchildren, Malayah Ezzell, Francis "Trey" Thomas, III, and Kennedy Ezzell; sisters, Linda Faye Vann (Sam), Annie Ruth Torgerson (Donald), Wanda Kaye Olsen (Carl), and Kathy McCrickard (Gary); brother-in-law, Johnny Owens; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.