Mary Hailey

ROSEBORO — Mary Evelyn Hailey, 65, of 188 Oates Road, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at SECU Hospice House Smithfield, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Snow Hill MBC, Roseboro, N.C. Interment will be in the Roseboro Cemetery.

Visitation will take place at 12 noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the church.

A service of Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, N.C.