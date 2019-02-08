CLINTON — Wendell Draughon passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6 in his Clinton home.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Annie Draughon of the home; four children; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters all of Clinton, along with a host of other family and loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at Brock & Worley Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Six Run Missionary Baptist Church.

Services entrusted to Carlton L. Gray Funeral Home, Raleigh.