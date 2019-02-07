HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Mr. William Foreman, 77, of 6115 39th Place, Hyattsville, Md., formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, Jan., 30, 2019 at Washington Adventist Hospital, in Takoma Park, Md.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul Church of Christ, Clinton, with the Rev. Kenneth Morrisey officiating. The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

The visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 8, with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton.

