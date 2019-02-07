Dean R. Weaver, 95, of Lone Tree, CO,
formerly of Parker, CO, Took the Lord's
Hand on January 29, 2019. Loving
Husband of 74 years to Ann. Beloved
Father of Kathy (John) Tedrick, Wes
(Penny) Weaver, Mary Jane Shewfelt
and Brenda (James) Brown. Owner of
Weaver Construction. For full obituary
and service information, please visit
ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
10470 S. Progress Way
Parker, CO 80134
303-841-2405
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2019