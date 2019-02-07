Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Exie Pearl White, 101, of Denver,

Colorado died January 15, 2019.

Cremation has taken place. No

services were or will be held.

Exie White was born February

15, 1917 in Harlan County, Nebraska. Her

father was James W. White, her mother Pearl

Icebinda Ransdell White, her one brother

was Lloyd W. White. All preceded her in

death. She was an Educator for 46 years of

which the last 35 were spent at Colorado

Women's College of Denver. Her field was

Biology, specifically Plant Taxonomy. She

discovered two plants which are now in the

annals of the Smithsonian. She

had the honor of being designated

a "fellow" of the American

Academy of Science. Her organizational

memberships were

many but include the American Institute of

Biological Sciences, the American Academy

of Science and the American Association of

University Professors. Upon retirement in

1986 she worked with the Colorado Federation

of Garden Clubs and later became an

accomplished weaver. Exie leaves several

cousins and many ex-students and friends

