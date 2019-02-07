Exie Pearl White, 101, of Denver,
Colorado died January 15, 2019.
Cremation has taken place. No
services were or will be held.
Exie White was born February
15, 1917 in Harlan County, Nebraska. Her
father was James W. White, her mother Pearl
Icebinda Ransdell White, her one brother
was Lloyd W. White. All preceded her in
death. She was an Educator for 46 years of
which the last 35 were spent at Colorado
Women's College of Denver. Her field was
Biology, specifically Plant Taxonomy. She
discovered two plants which are now in the
annals of the Smithsonian. She
had the honor of being designated
a "fellow" of the American
Academy of Science. Her organizational
memberships were
many but include the American Institute of
Biological Sciences, the American Academy
of Science and the American Association of
University Professors. Upon retirement in
1986 she worked with the Colorado Federation
of Garden Clubs and later became an
accomplished weaver. Exie leaves several
cousins and many ex-students and friends
to remember her.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2019