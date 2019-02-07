John Larry McLimans, 81, of Castle
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. McLimans.
Rock, passed away peacefully on
January 24 surrounded by family and
church friends. He is survived by his
wife, Mable; children Kathy (John),
Sean (Chrissie) and James; and grandchildren
Cooper, Jacob and Zachery.
John was born February 26, 1937, in
Duncan, OK to Walter and Evelyn (nee
Shoupe) McLimans. He was a veteran of
the U.S. Army and a graduate of Central
State College, Oklahoma. John retired
as controller at IREA in 2002.
Arrangements were coordinated
by Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson
Chapel in Castle Rock. A funeral service
was held January 31 at Castlewood
Canyon Church in Franktown, followed
by interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery in
Castle Rock.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2019