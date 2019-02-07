Laura Patricia Nyiro, 25, of Parker, CO, passed away on January 21, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Patricia Nyiro.
Survived by her parents, Julius and Margo Nyiro, twin sister, Julia, and older
brother, Matthew, grandmother, Patricia Nyiro, and aunts and uncles and
cousins who loved her dearly. A Remembrance Reception will be held 11AM to
1PM at Joy Lutheran Church in Parker. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's
memory may be made to the Dumb Friends League. For full obituary, please
visit ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
10470 S. Progress Way
Parker, CO 80134
303-841-2405
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2019