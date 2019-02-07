|
Lynn Forsberg, 80, of
|
Littleton, died January 30,
2019. Born July 23, 1938 in
Richmond, Texas to Milton
and Falba Covell. In addition
to her parents she
was preceded in death by
husband, Paul M. Forsberg;
and brother, Orin Covell.
Survived by daughter
Keely and husband Stephen Hertel;
son, Dave and wife Jessica Forsberg;
grandchildren, Brendan, Eric, and
Kevin Hertel, Lauren, Hannah, and TJ
Forsberg; sister, Ann Council; brotherin-
law Jeff Council, sister-in-law, Becky
Covell; and many other nieces, nephews,
family and friends.
Funeral Mass, Friday February 22,
11:00 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church,
6853 S Prince St, Littleton, CO 80120.
Burial following the service at 2:15 p.m.,
Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Shelter
"C". Memorial contributions may be
made in her name to St. Mary Catholic
Church at the above address, and/
or the , Rocky Mtn.
Chapter, 455 Sherman St.,
Ste. 500, Denver, CO 80203.
Lynn taught PE in CA,
TX, and CO. After retirement,
she was a volunteer
teacher for 13 years,
teaching special reading
to elementary students in
the Littleton Public School
District. Beyond teaching,
she loved outdoor activities including
biking, hiking, camping, golfing, and
her favorite, skiing.
Lynn also loved to travel. She took
each of her 6 grandchildren on a
Road Scholar trip to different locations
around the US. She and Paul
loved their 2 week bicycle adventures
in Austria and Holland. She also
enjoyed other international trips to
England, Sweden, Italy, Germany,
France, and Belgium.
Most of all, she loved being called
"grandma". She attended every activity
her grandchildren were involved in
when she could, and tried to instill in
them her love for the outdoors.
St Mary's Catholic Church
6853 S Prince St
Littleton, CO 80120
|