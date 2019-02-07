Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Forsberg. View Sign

Lynn Forsberg, 80, of

Littleton, died January 30,

2019. Born July 23, 1938 in

Richmond, Texas to Milton

and Falba Covell. In addition

to her parents she

was preceded in death by

husband, Paul M. Forsberg;

and brother, Orin Covell.

Survived by daughter

Keely and husband Stephen Hertel;

son, Dave and wife Jessica Forsberg;

grandchildren, Brendan, Eric, and

Kevin Hertel, Lauren, Hannah, and TJ

Forsberg; sister, Ann Council; brotherin-

law Jeff Council, sister-in-law, Becky

Covell; and many other nieces, nephews,

family and friends.

Funeral Mass, Friday February 22,

11:00 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church,

6853 S Prince St, Littleton, CO 80120.

Burial following the service at 2:15 p.m.,

Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Shelter

"C". Memorial contributions may be

made in her name to St. Mary Catholic

Church at the above address, and/

or the , Rocky Mtn.

Chapter, 455 Sherman St.,

Ste. 500, Denver, CO 80203.

Lynn taught PE in CA,

TX, and CO. After retirement,

she was a volunteer

teacher for 13 years,

teaching special reading

to elementary students in

the Littleton Public School

District. Beyond teaching,

she loved outdoor activities including

biking, hiking, camping, golfing, and

her favorite, skiing.

Lynn also loved to travel. She took

each of her 6 grandchildren on a

Road Scholar trip to different locations

around the US. She and Paul

loved their 2 week bicycle adventures

in Austria and Holland. She also

enjoyed other international trips to

England, Sweden, Italy, Germany,

France, and Belgium.

Most of all, she loved being called

"grandma". She attended every activity

her grandchildren were involved in

when she could, and tried to instill in

6853 S Prince St

Littleton, CO 80120

