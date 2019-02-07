Ronald Anthony
Gilcrest passed away on
January 18, 2019. He had
a passion for pickleball
and even played several
games the morning of
his death in Green Valley,
Arizona. Ron was small in
stature but huge on heart
and humor and had a zest
for life like no other.
Ron had a sense of
adventure and made
fast friends wherever
he landed. His journey started in San
Mateo, California where he was born
third of four children from Lillian
(Clayton) and Emmett "Chic" Gilcrest
on December 26, 1932. He attended
military school in San Rafael, California
and entered the Air Force shortly
thereafter where he served in the
Bahamas doing missile testing. He received
his Bachelor of Science degree
from Fresno State College in 1959. Ron
was an accountant and auditor for
Johns Manville Corporation in New
Jersey and Colorado for many years
served on their credit union board
and was inducted into their Quarter
Century Club in 1992. He was never
one to rest on his laurels. Upon "retirement"
he dealt blackjack in Black
Hawk, Colorado, worked construction
and delivered flowers.
Ron brought humor and enthusiasm
to everything he took on. He
played with many teams and clubs
including bowling leagues, softball
teams and any racquet-related
sport, including, most
recently pickleball. He
was an avid Denver
Broncos fan with season
tickets and a faithful
tailgating group
for about twenty years
while living in Denver.
He was a great dancer
and loved jazz.
He enjoyed spending
time with family and
friends. He was always
a kid at heart. Whenever
playing with his six children
or grandchildren Ron made a point
to come to their level (literally) and
would play with them on the f loor
for hours.
He is survived by wife Carla (Gonzales)
Gilcrest; brother Ray Gilcrest;
children: Kathryn Clark (Marshal),
Geralyn Sheridan (William), Therese
Ritchie (David), Timothy Gilcrest
(Kelly), John Gilcrest (Cathy); sixteen
grandchildren, eight great grandchildren,
step sons Rick and Daniel Varos,
and many nieces, nephews and great
nieces and nephews. He was preceded
in death by parents Lillian (Clayton)
and Emmett Gilcrest brothers Charles
and Emmett, mother of his children
Margaret "Peggy" (Nunes) Gilcrest
and daughter Monica Aleem.
Green Valley and Denver memorials
will be announced. More info at
greenvalleymortuary.net. In lieu of
flowers, please make a donation to St.
Jude Children's Research Hospital or
.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2019