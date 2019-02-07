Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ronald Anthony

Gilcrest passed away on

January 18, 2019. He had

a passion for pickleball

and even played several

games the morning of

his death in Green Valley,

Arizona. Ron was small in

stature but huge on heart

and humor and had a zest

for life like no other.

Ron had a sense of

adventure and made

fast friends wherever

he landed. His journey started in San

Mateo, California where he was born

third of four children from Lillian

(Clayton) and Emmett "Chic" Gilcrest

on December 26, 1932. He attended

military school in San Rafael, California

and entered the Air Force shortly

thereafter where he served in the

Bahamas doing missile testing. He received

his Bachelor of Science degree

from Fresno State College in 1959. Ron

was an accountant and auditor for

Johns Manville Corporation in New

Jersey and Colorado for many years

served on their credit union board

and was inducted into their Quarter

Century Club in 1992. He was never

one to rest on his laurels. Upon "retirement"

he dealt blackjack in Black

Hawk, Colorado, worked construction

and delivered flowers.

Ron brought humor and enthusiasm

to everything he took on. He

played with many teams and clubs

including bowling leagues, softball

teams and any racquet-related

sport, including, most

recently pickleball. He

was an avid Denver

Broncos fan with season

tickets and a faithful

tailgating group

for about twenty years

while living in Denver.

He was a great dancer

and loved jazz.

He enjoyed spending

time with family and

friends. He was always

a kid at heart. Whenever

playing with his six children

or grandchildren Ron made a point

to come to their level (literally) and

would play with them on the f loor

for hours.

He is survived by wife Carla (Gonzales)

Gilcrest; brother Ray Gilcrest;

children: Kathryn Clark (Marshal),

Geralyn Sheridan (William), Therese

Ritchie (David), Timothy Gilcrest

(Kelly), John Gilcrest (Cathy); sixteen

grandchildren, eight great grandchildren,

step sons Rick and Daniel Varos,

and many nieces, nephews and great

nieces and nephews. He was preceded

in death by parents Lillian (Clayton)

and Emmett Gilcrest brothers Charles

and Emmett, mother of his children

Margaret "Peggy" (Nunes) Gilcrest

and daughter Monica Aleem.

Green Valley and Denver memorials

will be announced. More info at

In lieu of

flowers, please make a donation to St.

Jude Children's Research Hospital or

