McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Arbuckle Cemetery
400 State Highway 99W
Arbuckle, CA
View Map
Charles Roberts


1952 - 2019
Charles Roberts Obituary

1952 - 2019

Charles "Chuck" Francis Roberts, passed away in his home in Arbuckle, at the age of 66. He was born on May 23, 1952, in Lakeport, California, to Jeanne Boyd and Melvin Roberts. While Chuck was very young, Jeanne and Chuck moved to Arbuckle where his grandparents, Charles and Frances Boyd, had settled. Jeanne married Norman Myers in 1958 and they began their family with Chuck and sister Robbie.

Chuck proudly served as a volunteer for the Arbuckle/College City Fire Department for many years. During his association with the department, he was very helpful with technology and photographing incident calls and drills. He enjoyed boating, spending time with friends, photography, laying tile and he was a talented handyman.

Chuck is survived by his son, Mark Tucker (Lauren) of Dixon; sisters, Robbie Rubio (Richard) of Winters, Janet Martin (Frank), Penny Mathews (Robert), Charlene Vaughn (Tim), all of Arbuckle; granddaughters, Ava and Gracelynn; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Arbuckle Cemetery, 400 State Highway 99W, Arbuckle. A reception will follow at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charles's memory to the Arbuckle/ College City Fire Department, P. O. Box 727, Arbuckle, CA 95912 or a .

Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com
Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019
