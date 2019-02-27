

1923 – 2019



Ruth E. Burgess of Colusa, CA passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was four months shy of 96 years old. She was born in Dothan, Alabama on June 24, 1923 to Rufus and Sabie Starling. She married Homer H. Word in the 40's and they had 4 children, all boys.



Homer and Ruth divorced in the 50's and Ruth married Matthew James Burgess of Colusa and remained married until his death.



Ruth is survived by her four sons Calvin Word and Terry Word of Colusa, CA, Jerry Word of Elk Creek, CA and William (Billie) Word of Maxwell, CA. Ruth has 3 sisters and 1 brother; Opal Davis, Hazel Davis, Catherine Davis and William J. Davis, all residents of Alabama. The majority of her siblings preceded her in death. Ruth has many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Ruth (Ruthie) had resided for many years in the city of Colusa and worked with Matt in his bar, prior to his death. She had made many friends and acquaintances from the local population. She always had a very good memory of names even in her waning years. We thank all of you for being her friends and family.



There will be graveside services at Colusa Cemetery on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.



Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com. Published in Colusa-Sun-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019