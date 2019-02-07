

Wanda Lee Crouch of Corning, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the age of 76, after a long-term illness. She was born in Ash Flat, Arkansas, on February 3rd, 1942, to Henry and Geneva Barnett.



She married the love of her life, Robert Crouch, on September 6, 1958. She and Robert moved their family to California in 1963 and resided in Corning for the past 54 years.



Wanda was a homemaker while raising her boys and worked as a home health assistant once they were grown. She took great pride and joy in both raising her family and serving her clients well.



Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and infant daughter, Caroline.



Wanda is survived by her five sons, Bobby of Corning CA, Jeff of Redmond, OR, Jimmy of Prineville, OR, Rick of Antelope, CA, and Terry of Spokane, WA; her brother, Henry Barnett Jr. of Arkansas and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



No services are planned at this time. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



The family would like to request that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation in Wanda's name, in lieu of flowers.



Wanda will be greatly missed. Published in Corning Observer on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary