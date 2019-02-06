|
Carole Rae (Anderson) Chandler was born November 2, 1938 in Moorhead, MN to Rhada (Syverson) and B. Kenneth Anderson of Hitterdal, MN. She grew up in Hitterdal, MN, Fargo and Bismarck, ND, as well as Marshall, MN and Crookston, MN where she graduated from Central High School in 1956. After graduation she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. until she married Conrad (Connie) Chandler on Feb. 17, 1959. They had one daughter, Shelley Rae Chandler and resided in Lake Elmo and Stillwater, MN before moving to Alexandria, MN in 2001.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelley, her brother, Kent (Nancy) Anderson of Grand Forks, ND and Richard Anderson (Ellen Dubuque) of Minneapolis, MN and her close friend, Douglas (Duffy) Evavold, nephews Mark (Gloria) Anderson of Fleming Grove, FL., Jon (Marsha) Anderson of Barcelona Spain, and Jennifer (Rick) Carlson of Fordville, ND, along with many dear cousins, great nieces & nephews and close friends.
Her husband, Conrad Chandler preceded her in death, as well as her parents, B. Kenneth & Rhada Anderson and Connie's parents, Harold & Edith Chandler.
Funeral services celebrating Carole's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Calvary Lutheran Church and from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 8 at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. www.andersonfuneral.net
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019