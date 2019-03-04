|
|
Dorothy Pawlik, age 88, of Crookston died, February 27, 2019 at Riverview Health. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston. Visitation will be held at the Stenshoel-Houske funeral home on Wednesday, March 6 from 5 to 7 pm, with a 7pm prayer service, visitation will continue one hour before the funeral at the church. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cathedral Elementary School, The Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home Auxiliary or the Riverview Hospital Auxiliary all of Crookston.
Dorothy was born in Bemidji, MN on May 8, 1930, the daughter of Oscar J. and Dagney Sall. She graduated from Bemidji High School and Bemidji State Teachers College. Dorothy moved to Minneapolis and worked for General Mills. There she met George Pawlik and they were married on June 23, 1951 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Minneapolis. Over the course of their 57-year marriage, they were blessed with 7 daughters and 3 sons. In 1952, Dorothy and George moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, in conjunction with George's work for William's Steel and were later transferred to the northwestern territory headquartered in Crookston where they eventually retired.
While raising her 10 children, Dorothy also worked for the Our Northland Diocese office where she helped publish the monthly newspaper. She was involved in local community activities and various clubs and organizations such as St. Rose of Lima Circle, Catholic Daughters of America and Ken Study Club. She was a longtime parishioner of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston.
Dorothy was devoted to her husband and cared for him for almost 10 years following his stroke. She loved her children and it gave her the greatest pleasure to support them in their activities at the Cathedral School and Mount St. Benedict Academy. She never missed their hockey, football, volleyball, baseball and various other sporting activities, school plays, choir performances and numerous other events. This involvement carried through to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending summers at the lake, was an avid reader, a birdwatcher and cheered for her Minnesota Twins.
Dorothy is survived by her children, George M. (Patricia) Pawlik, Eden Prairie, MN; Deborah Pawlik of New York City; Gary Pawlik of Minnetonka MN; Mary Beth Pawlik of Eagan, MN; Gregory (Charla) Pawlik of Fargo, ND; Jane (Keith) Johnson of Moorhead, MN; Kathryn (Norlan) Lien of Crookston, MN; Donna Pawlik (David Froiland) of New Ulm, MN; Annie (Nate) Johnson of Moorhead, MN; and Michelle (Jason) Dura of Kindred ND. Dorothy also leaves 18 grandchildren: George Pawlik, Jr., Sam Pawlik, David Pawlik, Kyle Robertson, Nathan Robertson, Laura (Andrew) Horst, Elizabeth Pawlik (Michael Maruska), Jake Pawlik, Andrew Johnson, Kelsey (Andrew) Burns, Alyssa Reitmeier, Brett (Kelly) Lien, Maxwell Lien, Sophie Lien, Madeline Johnson, Joshua Dura and Jack Dura. She has 7 great-grandchildren: EvaLee Robertson, Masen, Jaxsen and Reven Reitmeier; Cohen and Tor Lien and Henley Burns. She is also survived by her sisters, Verna Gagnon and Irene Johnson (Elwood) of Bemidji, MN; her brother-in-law, Tom Dickhausen of Aiken, MN; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Higgins (Jerry) of Aiken MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents Oscar and Dagney Sall, her sister, Donna Dickhausen, and her grandsons Jonathan Robertson and Eli Johnson.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019