Esther Ruby Steffens, 95, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne.
Esther was born in Crookston, MN to the late Oscar and Amanda Wermager. She worked for Magnavox as a payroll clerk for 31 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church and enjoyed four seasons, puzzles, and garage sales. She also liked to be involved in the church activities.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Cherri) Keller and Jeanne Marie (Jeff) Ranger; two grandsons, Michael Keller and Matt Gage; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Sydney Gage; and siblings, Orin Wermager and Doris (Duane) Lien. Esther is also preceded in death by her sisters, Alma Melhouse, Elsie Wolfe, Gilma Leonard, Mayme Perryman, Edlen Hutchison, and Odella Olson.
Services will be private for immediate family only. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019