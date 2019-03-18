|
Janna Capp, nee Perry, Wall, passed away March 15, 2019 at age 81.
She is preceded in death by husbands Delbert Wall & John Capp; parents Charles & Clarice Perry; sisters Carol DuCharme, Pat Ekvall & Carolyn Perry. Survived by sons Timothy, Thomas & Ian; brother Jon (Marlys) Perry.
Funeral Service Friday (3/22) 11:00 AM at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019