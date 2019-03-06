|
|
Jennie Andringa, age 100, of Crookston, MN passed away peacefully at the Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home with her loving family at her side on Saturday March 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9th at 1:00 pm at Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place in Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston in the Spring. Arrangements are with Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Jennie was born in Eldred, MN on June 22, 1918.She was one of nine children, the daughter of Joe and Gertrude (DeYoung) Andringa.
Jennie attended school in Eldred MN and graduated from Central High School in Crookston, MN. From 1943 to1945, during World War II, she was employed as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California. Following the war, Jennie returned to Crookston. She was employed at F.W. Woolworth Company for many years; Black's Bakery, Crookston National Bank, Dahlgren's, Respite Care, Northwest Regional Development Commission and retired from the Northwest Private Industry Council.
Jennie was a committed member of First Christian Reformed Church in Crookston, MN. She provided beautiful music as their organist, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She served as the Church treasurer for many years. When the church closed Jennie became a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was very fond of Pastor Michelle Miller and treasured her support in her declining years. Jennie enjoyed the company of her church families. She also served on the Wheatridge Condominium Board of Directors.
Jennie was independent, kind, caring and a friend to many. She provided support and encouragement to others. She was very knowledgeable of Crookston's history. Proud of her Dutch heritage, Jennie shared many interesting stories which provided a history of her parents and herself. Though she never married, she was a devoted Aunt to her many nieces and nephews and was adored by them.
Jennie celebrated her 100th Birthday on June 22, 2018. She was humbled by the 100 roses she received from her sister, Emma and family, and the many guests that came to wish her well.
Jennie is survived by her sister Emma Wermager, Ft. Wayne IN; brother, Louis Andringa, Crookston; and sister-in-law, Doris Andringa, Ft. Wayne, IN; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sadie DeYoung; brothers, Donald, Sheldon, William, John, Alec, Jess; brother-in-law, Edward DeYoung; sister-in-laws Hazel, Theresa, and Marlys; niece, Patty (Andringa) Anderson, and nephew, Orlin Wermager.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019