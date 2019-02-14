|
LaVone "Vonie" Peterson, age 85, of Mentor, MN, passed away on Monday, February 11th, at Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls, MN. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor with the Rev. Michael Sletto and Rev. Timothy Lundeen officiating. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, rural Mentor, in the spring. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Carlin Funeral Home of Erskine and messages of condolence may be sent at www.carlinfuneral.com.
LaVone Lillian Larson was born in Gonvick, Minnesota to parents Roy and Esther Bergeson Larson. She grew up in Gonvick on the farm and graduated at top of the high school class. LaVone wanted to be a nurse from the time she was a little girl. She fulfilled that dream by first attending the Nursing Program at Northwestern in Minneapolis. She began her nursing career at age 21 and continued for over 40 years until her retirement. Vonie worked in many disciplines within her field and enjoyed all of them.
Vonie was united in marriage to Morris Eugene Mogen in November of 1954. They lived and raised their three daughters in Minneapolis and Crookston. In 1976, they moved to Mentor, Minnesota where she stayed until 2011. She married a second time in May of 1992 to Gordon Peterson from Wheaton, Minnesota. Due to health reasons, she was currently living at Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls.
She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, baking and cooking (she was the world's best cook). Everyone always wanted to eat at mom/grandma's house.
LaVone passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thief River Care Center at the age of 85 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Lyn Sebenaler of Phoenix, AZ and Cathie Gagner of Alexandria, MN; five grandchildren, April (Jeff) Lamb, Joel Wilkens, Dusty (Michaela) Gagner, Tracy (Nick) Spero, and Nick Gagner; and four great grandchildren, Shay, Emmett, and Larissa Spero, and Isabelle Gagner; one sister, Renae Mugge; and one brother, Kermit Larson, both of Mission, TX.
Preceding death by her parents; daughter, Judy Wilkens; and husbands, Morris Mogen and Gordon Peterson; sister, Carol; and two brothers, Vern and Jerry.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019