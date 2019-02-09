|
Alice Mary Keys
Alice Mary Keys nee Collins, formerly of DeKalb, IL, Odon, IN and Oak Park, IL; beloved wife of the late Walter J. Keys; loving mother of Dorothy, Mary (Merle) Callahan, Roger (Mary), Kathryn (Gary) Walke, Thomas, Nancy (Peter) Buttitta and the late Walter C. Keys; dear mother in law of Susan Keys; cherished grandmother of Nancy Weichert (Arlin Peebles) and Amy (Josh) Komarek, James Ryan (Ashley), Roger (Adriane), Kathryn and William (Ashlee) Callahan, Matthew and Meghan Keys, Bridget and Joseph Keys, and Laura, Mary Elizabeth, Ellen and Sarah Buttitta; great-grandmother of 12.
Alice was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
She was the fond aunt, great-aunt and cousin of many.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23 at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Voluntary Action Center (vacdk.com/donate/).
Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019