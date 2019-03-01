Carol Ann Bergstrand



Born: April 15, 1929; in Hinckley, IL



Died: February 27, 2019; in Aurora, IL



Carol Ann Bergstrand, age 89, a lifelong resident of Hinckley, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Elmwood Terrace Nursing Home in Aurora, IL. She was born on April 15, 1929 in Hinckley, IL the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Wiltse) Eberly.



She was a 1947 graduate of Hinckley High School. Carol Ann was united in marriage on July 2, 1949 to Mr. Arthur John Bergstrand and they spent the next 60 years happily together until his passing on December 23, 2009. She was a longtime member of the Hinckley First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Hinckley Jr. Mother's Club. She enjoyed watching sports, such as the Chicago Bulls, playing cards, bowling, and going to the Indianapolis 500 races. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family and having coffee with her many friends. Carol Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandchildren, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Carol Ann is survived by her children, Eric (Anzie) Bergstrand of Marysville, TN, Chris (Cindy) Bergstrand of Pekin, IL, Swen Bergstrand of Waterman, IL and Leif Bergstrand of Waterman, IL; her sons-in-law, Al Thorson of Hinckley, IL and Mike Kopko of Ottawa, IL; her 17 grandchildren; her 25 great-grandchildren, her 2 great-great grandchildren and her sister, Penny Layman of Aurora; also many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Bergstrand; her daughters, Robin Thorson and Anita Kopko; her siblings, Bruce Eberly, Janet Santelli and Charlene Erickson.



A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 North Maple Street, Hinckley, IL with her son-in-law, Al Thorson, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley, IL. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until the Hour of Service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Hinckley, IL.



Memorials in loving memory of Carol Ann may be directed to her family.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019