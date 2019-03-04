Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
33930 North State Road
Genoa, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
33930 North State Road
Genoa, IL
Cora Ann Duval


Cora Ann Duval Obituary
Cora Ann Duval

Born: March 8, 1930

Died: March 1, 2019

Cora Ann Duval, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, formerly of Kingston, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.

Born March 8, 1930, in Sycamore, the daughter of Lyle and Gladys (Montgomery) Lawson, Cora Ann married David W. Duval on August 7, 1948, in Sycamore; David died in 2007.

A 1948 graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School, Cora Ann worked at Barker Lumber Co., for Sycamore School District and Falls Products in Genoa. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa and the Kingston American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Linda) Duval of Mundelein and Dennis (Grace) Duval of Oro Valley, Arizona; daughter, Dayle (Thomas) Roberts of West Dundee; grandchildren, Michelle (Benjamin) Hill of Castle Rock, CO, Anna (Jimmy) Sobecki of Cary, Brian Duval of Tucson, AZ, Amanda Duval of Alma, Michigan, and Casey Duval of Mundelein; great-grandchildren, Branden and Emma Duval, Tegan and Delaney Sobecki, Evelyn and Ellory Duval, and Andrew Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents and husband preceded her in death.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 North State Road, Genoa, following the visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Kingston Cemetery.

A memorial fund will be established.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019
