DOROTHY M. WHEELER



Born: October 13, 1927; in McLeansboro, IL



Died: February 2, 2019; in Rockford, IL



Dorothy M. Wheeler, 91, of Rockford, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at her home.



She was born October 13, 1927, in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of Marion G. and Grace M. (Peirce) Clark, Dorothy married Paul E. Wheeler on April 16, 1950 in Sycamore, Illinois. Dorothy was a homemaker and an artist that painted in oils and other art mediums.



She is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Paulette (Jeff) Pinkston, Mark (Debra) Wheeler, Brian (Diane) Wheeler; seven grandchildren, Michele, Jennifer, Rachel, David, Christina, Elaina, Grant, and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Adrian, Everett and Randall.



A graveside service will be held at a later date at Ten Mile Cemetery in McLeansboro, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dorothy M. Wheeler Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wheeler Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019