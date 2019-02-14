Douglas R. Canova



Born: August 17, 1964; in DeKalb, IL



Died: February 12, 2019; in Malta, IL



Douglas R. 'Doug' Canova, 54, of Malta, Illinois, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at his home.



He was born on August 17, 1964, in DeKalb, the son of Robert and Carol (Rubenacker) Canova. Doug married Virginia "Dava" Graham on May 25, 2002, in Lewisville, Texas.



Doug was formerly employed by Bullet Graphics in Dallas, D. B. Hess as a printer and team leader, as a supervisor at Sauber Manufacturing for 10 years building trailers and recently, Plastipak Packaging where he was a supervisor. He enjoyed his yard, grilling, flower gardening, and picking up stuff found alongside the road which he turned into beautiful yard art that he displayed at numerous parties, celebrations and bonfires, also known as "The Canova parties".



He is survived by his wife, Dava; his children, Cassandra Canova and Sean Woodford; his mother, Carol; his father, Robert (Elizabeth) Canova; his siblings, Michael Canova, Cindy Canova, Theresa (Chuck) Buhr, Christopher (Martha) Canova, Stacey (Jonathan Kiczula) Canova; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with a blessing from Fr. Dean Russell of St. Mary Church in DeKalb. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, cards and donations can be made to the Canova Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary